7 p.m. — My cousin brings up that she has spoken to my mom about our fight, which started over the fact that I didn't want my mom's help moving. Her rebuttal to that was to say that I was no longer welcome at my childhood house. Really nice. (I am moving to a new apartment next week, and historically my mom has a way of making me feel worthless and like I owe her for everything, especially big things, like help moving or paying for my car insurance, etc.). My cousin says that she has never seen my mom so sad, and that makes me feel sad, but I know that in order for her to adjust her behaviors and become respectful, she needs to know how upset I am with her. My cousin just asks that I reach out relatively soon, so that the silence doesn't go on forever. It is REALLY nice getting her opinion on it, simply because I don't really have anyone else who can empathize with me — my dad refuses to talk about it, and I have no siblings.