Taking short breaks during the workday can bring your sanity back to earth. Of course, they have a calming effect, but did you know breaks can actually make you better at your job? Studies have shown taking a moment can improve your focus when you return to work, which is just one of the reasons we teamed up with Aetna to create this video. You'll learn how to practice mindfulness (think breathing slowly and focusing on your breath) to maximize your next work break. And who knows? Breaks might just find their way onto your daily to-do list.
