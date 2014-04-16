For years, every time we walked by Unionmade's window displays, we thought, I wish they made women's clothes. (We also admittedly wondered, Is that handsome, well-dressed mannequin single?) Then, two summers ago, the retailer answered our prayers and opened a sister store, Mill Mercantile. Filled with impeccably curated collections of beautiful, handmade, craftsman-quality clothing, accessories, and beauty products, Mill Mercantile is a one-stop shop for the minimalist’s dream wardrobe.
On top of its wonderful wares, though, the store has managed to hire shopgirls whose personal styles serve as major inspiration to us, too. So, we spent a day with the lovely ladies of Mill Mercantile, playing dress-up, trying all of the hand lotions and perfumes, and fawning over the new shipment of Dieppa Restrepo shoes. And, we're sharing all of our best moments to you, straight ahead. Get your pen and paper ready, because your wish list is about to double in size.