6:05 a.m. — Yay for a quiet night on call! I wake up to my coffee pot. My fiancé, S., is visiting this week (he lives over 500 miles away), and I'm feeling — as my therapist would say — dysregulated. I drink three cups of coffee in peace on the couch, trying to recharge. It sort of works. Then I do my skincare routine (wash, exfoliate, moisturize) and get dressed (collared shirt, ankle pants, loafers). Before I leave, I take my final dose of Accutane. I've been on it for the last 12 weeks, in an attempt to clear up some stubborn acne that especially flared after I went off the pill last year. I should (per protocol) be on Accutane for 4-8 more weeks. But the wedding is now 30 days away, and S. and I are Catholic (so contraception is not an option) and I have to be off this drug for one month before there's any risk of pregnancy. I'm hoping my modified protocol will serve, but I know the risk of relapse is higher with my short course. Sigh.