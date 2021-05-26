9 p.m. — I talk to L. about wanting to see a therapist and he's supportive of that. I feel like I've really been struggling lately with the fact that I have no friends, haven't seen my parents in over a year, put my heart and soul into my job only to be told I need to do more, and have been super preoccupied with death. This last one is new. I don't think about it every second, but when I'm lying in bed trying to fall asleep, I have mini panic attacks almost every night about dying. Not how I'd die, but just...being dead, if that makes sense. Like, will I get to chill in a sweet ass castle made of clouds with my grandmas? Will I burn in a lake of fire forever because I took (read: stole) an extra toy from the dentist's toy box in third grade? Or will it just be a void of nothingness? We look around on the Aetna app and it's really confusing and I'm only finding therapists for like, children and rehab centers. Will do more research later.