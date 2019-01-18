2 p.m. — I begin running payroll. Once everything is complete, I eat the salad, yogurt, and apple I brought. I get a phone call from my dad, who had a car maintenance appointment at the dealership in town. He is done earlier than expected and wants to know if I would like him to stop by my house and take the boys out for Chick-fil-A. This is great timing, as I probably won't get home until 7 or 8, and I know from E.'s texts that he took the afternoon off to play golf with friends (yes, they are crazy, but it's 45 degrees and sunny — it may rain or even snow again tomorrow). I text R. to let him know that his grandpa will be coming by. The boys are very happy with the news, and I know the dog will be glad to see one of his favorite people as well! My mom passed away many years ago, but I am still lucky to have such an involved father. He is a great influence in my boys' lives.