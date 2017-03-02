We Drank Tequila In The Sun & Have Zero Regrets

FOR OPTIMAL 360 VIEWING ON YOUR DESKTOP, USE CHROME. FOR OPTIMAL V-R VIEWING ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE, GO HERE .
We're pretty sure it's inscribed somewhere in the universe that, when in Tulum, you have to sit in swings and do tequila shots. That's exactly what Cori, Grace, and Chelsea did (after consulting about their optimal cocktail hour ensembles, naturally) at Bar Mezcal Monk — the boozy beachside oasis of our dreams. Did we mention you can sit in swings at the bar? Once ensconced in their lazily swaying seats, the women sample Mexico's signature drink, chasing their brimming glasses with some extremely luscious-looking limes. Hey, when you've watched blazing fire dances, gone swimming in ancient cenotes, and shopped the local boutiques, you've definitely earned a shot (or three).
Don't forget to hit the water, ladies.
Advertisement