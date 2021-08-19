I Made A Major Career Change & My Skin Changed, Too 

After a few years of chasing promotions and working hard, I started to realize that I had no idea what my career goals actually were. I considered that maybe I had never really known at all. Despite neither of us loving the city, my long-time boyfriend and I moved into our first shared apartment together in Manhattan. We adopted a puppy who got sick with parvovirus within the first week of having her. And a month after that, just when I thought that things had calmed down, my childhood best friend passed away in a car accident. But as hard as that year was, I was surprised to find that the world kept spinning anyway, and I kept moving forward. What’s more, my skin had never looked (or felt) worse.