It’s Time To End The Tampon Tax

GM: When we first introduced our Menstrual Equity For All Act, we started to get postcards and correspondence from all over the country. I will, almost every month, get an email or outreach from some young person in some part of the country who says they’re working on forming a high school club or they’re organizing a drive. I think it has been a really empowering issue for young people. They can see how, even just by collecting items from people who can afford them and distributing them to shelters or pantries or even passing them out to unhoused people, that they are able to make a difference. At the same time, a lot of folks who are forming clubs are helping us get the word out about bills like ours to their own legislators at the state and federal level.