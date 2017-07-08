This $20 Set Makes Multi-Masking So Easy

I'll admit it: K-beauty is starting to feel a little "been there, done that" to me. Sure, I love a good South Korean import as much as the next gal (this brow gel is magical), but after years of being told to tack step after step onto my routine, I'm getting burnt out.
So when Memebox's newest crop of skin-care finds made their way onto my desk this week, I was slightly skeptical. But after seeing the whimsical-yet-straightforward packaging, I decided to give the products a try — hey, I'm a sucker for good design.
The first thing on the docket was the brand's mini clay mask pack, which instantly struck me as the easiest way to multi-mask (another K-beauty trend). Far from being gimmicky, when I pulled out the the little ten-gram tubs, there wasn't an animal ear or bubble in sight. Everything was sleek, minimal, and helpfully color-coded by formula. Turns out, there's a mask for just about every concern, and I tried each one.
First, I cleansed with Berry Bubbly, a purifying foaming clay cleanser, then I smoothed Pure The Pore, a pore-purging volcanic ash-infused clay mask, onto my T-zone. I followed up with a little of the calamine-rich Take It Easy mask under my eyes to calm my skin, then rubbed a little Ginger Aid onto my cheeks to brighten. Finally, I patted Hang Tight, a tea tree-infused blend onto my jawline to fight breakouts.
Twenty minutes later, when I washed the rainbow off my face, I was left with calm, smooth skin, and noticeably smaller pores (especially on my nose, where it really matters). These suckers have already found a home in the top shelf of my bathroom cabinet and since they're so compact, I have tons of room to introduce even more products. Which is good, because the K-beauty routine isn't simple, and it looks like I'm back on that bandwagon.
