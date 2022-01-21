3 p.m. — G. wakes up from her nap. While she was asleep, I cleaned the kitchen and went through our fridge. I have my grocery list and ask K. if he wants to come shopping with me, and to my surprise he says yes. K. is a homebody, but also has severe depression. It's been this way for a while, and he speaks weekly with a therapist and takes medication, but there are times when he won't leave the house for weeks. All three of us head to Walmart, and I pick up the essentials: peanut butter, coffee beans, almond milk, strawberries, grapes, apples, cucumbers, dog food, juice, bread, lunch meat, string cheese, crackers, fruit pouches, yogurt pouches, White Claw, meatballs, M&M's (G.'s favorite treat), blueberries, bacon, eggs, and shredded cheese. After we get home, K. cooks chicken and throws it into the leftover pork ramen, and he and I eat that while G. has a chicken breast with blueberries and juice. We watch Hocus Pocus as a family, and G. loves it! Then we give her a bath, and we all head to bed around 9. $120.28