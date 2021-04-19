Typically, for Cantwell, that’s the kitchen — which is bright and warm. When designing the house, she says this room was essential. As nice as it is to have a dedicated meditation space, she explains, there’s also merit to allowing yourself to settle in and find serenity elsewhere. And she’s always felt the kitchen, in particular, operates as a powerful place to check in with yourself — to access some sense of calm. “As a kid, I loved anything with ceremony, which explains why I loved experiential art so much,” she says. “But I especially loved the ceremony of watching my mom prepare coffee in the morning. The intentionality and the artistry to it. I wanted to have space to do that same thing in my own kitchen.” And so, she has. The kitchen is far and above the brightest room in the apartment, with natural light pouring in from twin, towering windows. And in all that splashed sunlight, a square kitchen table has become her most productive space for non-meditative or recorded work. “Whether I’m answering emails with a glass of wine, or cooking and dancing to soul music, I really find that this is a space that’s full of life and motion. And that’s something that’s so important to have right now,” she says. And thanks to her Ring video doorbell, she jokes, she has the freedom to entirely lose herself in a James Brown song or a red sauce recipe without missing guests or important arrivals.