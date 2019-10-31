Monthly Expenses

Monthly Housing Costs: $0 (I am lucky that I am able to live at home. I planned to take a two-year gap between undergrad and graduate school, so I've been living at home for a little over a year now to save money before starting graduate school. I'll be starting a Physician Assistant program most likely in May. It is very rigorous, so I will not be able to work during the two-year program. I'll be moving out once I start, so I am trying to save enough for rent, food, and any other expenses for the next two years.)

Student Loans: $0 (My parents paid the majority of tuition, so I only had $5,000 in loans, which I paid off in a few months.)

Car Insurance: $42.16

Health/Dental/Vision: $0 (staying on my family plan till I turn 26!)

Phone: $0 (my parents still pay)

Netflix: $0 (I use my parent's account)

Spotify: $9.99

Gym: $21.99

Savings: $1,667 (I already have a little over $18,000 saved up. Now that I started working extra jobs and have a little more income, I'm going try to contribute more into my savings.)