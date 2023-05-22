Occupation: Media Manager

Industry: Media

Age: 36

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: $61,000

Net Worth: ~$230,500 (my house is worth $350,000 and I owe $125,000. My car is worth $30,000 and I owe $20,000. I have $3,000 in checking, $6,000 in an emergency fund, $5,000 in fun savings, $500 in a HYSA I opened last week, $2,000 in an Acorns investment account, $10,000 in I-bonds. I have $20,000 in my 401(k). I also owe $50,000 on my student loans. My husband, W., and I don't have combined finances. We split bills in proportion to our incomes. He makes roughly 30% more than me. He usually picks up the larger and more expensive purchases in our lives since I still have student loan debt and a car loan. His grad school loans were forgiven because of his years in public service. I keep a running tally of our rough household budget each month and W. sends me his portion of it on the first of the month. We find this easier than trying to Zelle each other exactly 64% of whatever the electric bill is this month).

Debt: $125,000 mortgage, $20,000 car, $50,000 student loans.

Paycheck Amount (2x month): $1,600 (after health insurance, dental, 401(k)).

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,070 (I picked up my fixer-upper when the market was low in 2009 and I have no regrets. W. lived in a small condo so he sold it and moved into my house with the yard. He used some of the money from the sale of his condo to pay for our wedding ($20,000) and he bought us each an I-bond valued at $10,000 with the rest).

Car Payment: $500

Student Loan Payment: $550 (I overpay).

Savings: $300

Acorns: $5

Water: $70

Electric: $100-$200

Gas: $50-$150

Cell Phone: $165 (I pay for my dad and me).

HBO Max: free with my cell phone plan.

Paramount+: $5 (W. subscribes to Hulu, Netflix and Disney+, and we trade).

Newspapers: $25

Internet: $70

Gym: $80