For his fall '13 collection, Matt Bernson thought it was time to freshen up his look. We're talking new logo, new designs, and an enviable lookbook full of steppers that we're already coveting.
Models Lea Banasch and Jelena Salikova danced around in styles ranging from flat skimmers to edgy ankle boots that exude the brand's sophisticated, bohemian aesthetic. Buckle details, ankle straps, embroidery, and classic silhouettes round out the autumn collection. For an added artistic touch, Bernson brought on street artist Taso to paint his shoe designs for the shoot, creating canvases that will eventually be sold in Bernson's Tribeca flagship boutique.
Check out the exclusive video below to help decide which shoes you'll want to make a little room for come fall.
