Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was absolutely an expectation that I would go to college, but as much as that came from my parents, it came from me. I knew that I wanted to be an engineer from the time I was about 10 years old. Since you can't be an engineer without college, I knew I'd be going. I did a BS in Environmental Engineering and a master's in Civil and Environmental Engineering. I recognize that I have a huge amount of privilege regarding college. My parents took out loans to help pay for my schooling (to the tune of approximately $180,000 when you count the loans, the high interest, and the tax burden they incurred to pull out of their retirement accounts to pay for the loans). I have a huge amount of guilt and gratitude in regards to all that they sacrificed to put me through school. Suffice to say, me going to school was a big deal for them, so much so that they gave what they didn't really have to give for me to be able to get my dream job. My husband and I hope to buy them a house to retire in so that we can return their generosity. For the remainder of the payment for school, I had federal loans totaling approximately $120,000 (principal and interest). My education was really expensive because I went to a spend-y private school for the first two years before transferring to an excellent state school. I will definitely tell my kids not to repeat my mistakes. I learned that community colleges and state schools are just as good as private schools. What makes an education great is how hard the student is willing to work to learn, not what school the student selects.