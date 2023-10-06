At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself when I graduated from college. My mom still pays for my phone plan and my health insurance, but it is no additional cost to her from the way it is set up. I know that if I ever really needed help financially she could help me out. My grandfather would also do the same, he still pays for little things for me like my Costco membership and Sirius XM, and would be able to help me out in a pinch. I am extremely grateful for the help they provide me with every year since I know they don't have to do that and not everyone is in the same situation.