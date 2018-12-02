Monthly Expenses

Rent: I pay $1,400, and my boyfriend pays the remainder of our $6,700/month apartment. This is because he makes about six times more than I do, and really wanted an apartment that I obviously could not pay half the rent for.

Student Loans: $0 (My tuition was paid for by a combination of inheritance from my grandparents and parental support. I am very lucky.)

Credit Card: ~$300 (I have $900 left to pay off.)

Acorns Investment: $10 plus auto round-ups

Acorns Later: This is what I'm using as a Roth IRA, which I just set up. I'm new to the retirement fund situation because I've never worked for a company that provided a 401(k). I just started contributing $25/week, which I plan to up once I've paid off my credit card.

Netflix: $0 (I use my boyfriend's account.)

Spotify Premium: $9.99

Adobe Photoshop: $60 (Used only for freelance work, so I'll be able to write it off hopefully for taxes).

Savings: $600