1:15 p.m. — Z. and I get the girls dressed after they wake up from their nap and we head to Walmart. We go grocery shopping every paycheck for groceries to last us for two weeks. Our goal is to definitely keep it under $200, but ideally around $100. This time we had a lot of basics to replenish so the total is $152.43. We qualify for WIC, but our card hasn't been working and I just don't have the time or energy to go in every single month or spend time calling them to figure it out. After this trip, we decide we'll probably quit the program since our card continues not to work. It was a lifesaver while the twins were on calorie-supplemented formula for being born prematurely because the formula they needed was very expensive (over $400 a month!!!), but now that they're eating solids we think we can afford their groceries. $152.43