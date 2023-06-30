8 a.m. — Log in, sit down and eat the pan de bono. My coworker informs me I will not be attending a conference this summer, one I really wanted to go to. Okay… I rage-apply to some other roles. My ex's best friend sends the guest list over for his wife's birthday next weekend and this guy I want to network with will be there. Hope is near — even if talking to this guy will majorly piss off my ex. Ha! I am inspired to buy some swimsuits and order some that are half off on Aerie's website. I add on a 20% discount code from Unidays and use the Rakuten extension for 2% cashback on my purchase. I get three bottoms and two tops and use some money that was sitting in my PayPal account to cover some of the cost. $47.58