3 p.m. — I like to give myself Sundays off to be lazy and completely unproductive because I'm an introvert and even leaving my house can sometimes be exhausting. I get a surge of energy today, though, and decide to head back to the pottery studio. I take the bus and spend a few hours listening to the Hamilton soundtrack (which has been randomly stuck in my head for a week even though I saw the show over two years ago!?) and throwing some decent ceramic wine glasses, then take the bus back home. I stop to marvel at some of the Christmas lights in my neighborhood, but can't help but think of all the electricity they must be using up.