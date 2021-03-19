8:15 a.m. — We are easily able to find a street parking spot, which means not needing to worry about a meter this time. I hear from my brother, who got here an hour earlier, and he tells me there's been someone walking up and down the line asking for people who left their name on the list yesterday and bringing them to the front. I'm shocked, as I really didn't think being on this list would mean anything. We hustle over from our parking spot and walk up just in time to see the worker who is checking names on the list. He immediately brings us inside, even though they aren't set to begin vaccinations until 9. We end up sitting in a waiting room of distanced-but-not-really chairs with about 25 other people. Everyone is masked, but we wish we were able to wait outside instead, as there's no circulation in the room, and we're going to be here for a while before they start.