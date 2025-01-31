Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Like many other Asian immigrant families, my parents were in the restaurant business growing up, so they were not well educated in terms of personal finance. We weren’t well-off, especially compared to my white friends growing up in the suburbs, but we always had food on the table and a roof over our heads. While we rarely ate out or went on vacations, my parents did splurge to send me to some leadership conferences during my high school years. They taught me hard work and the value of a dollar: they consistently worked 12-hour days with no days off (or possibly one rest day a week, max). Everything I’ve learned about investing (401(k)s, Roth IRAs, ESPPs), I’ve had to learn on my own, but they did instill in me frugality and not spending above my means. To this day, I still struggle with the scarcity mindset that was instilled in me from such a young age — even though I am making more money than my parents ever had.