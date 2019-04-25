Monthly Expenses

Rent: $925 for a cut-through room in a 3-bedroom apartment with two close friends.

Loans: $0 (I took out about $30,000 of loans for school, and I finished paying them off one year post-grad.)

Utilities (Gas, Electric, and Internet): $60-100 (varies seasonally)

ClassPass: $45/month (to supplement my running)

Netflix & Hulu: $0 (I use my parents' accounts.)

Spotify Premium: $30/year (I pay a lump sum at the beginning of the cycle for a shared family plan with friends.)

Savings: I treat my savings kind of weirdly. Every other month or so, I'll try and add between $2,000-$3,000 to my high-interest savings account with Ally. I don't withdraw from there ever, really. On top of that, I replenish my Bank of America savings with between $250-$500 each month. I try and keep it around $2,000 but dip into it for any medical bills, emergency reasons, last-minute trips or events, bigger clothing purchases, etc. I like being able to make spontaneous decisions and not let money deter me, because I grew up with a very frugal mindset.