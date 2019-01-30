8 a.m. — Again, up bright and early for the pup's IV cannula to be removed at the vet's office. GF takes her while I get ready with some coffee and PB toast and then meet her there. I'm already so tired of being at the vet's, and even more frustrated when they tell me the second test showed perfect health despite her continuing lethargy and dehydration. Our vet friend tells us they're running appropriate tests and aren't taking us for a ride, but I'm just getting tired and stressed. Crazy as the bills may seem, the dog is basically our baby and we couldn't put a price on her health (although the vet certainly can). I take a conference call from the vet's office during the final three-hour IV session. The doctor says the dog can come with me to the office, since it's an easy train ride away and she has a nice plush bed to sleep on. I pay and make my way to work. $62.21