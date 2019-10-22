1:05 p.m. — I drive myself nuts by looking for houses for sale in my area while eating lunch. I would actually like to buy a house (well, let's face it, an apartment), but Sydney is one of the most expensive cities in the world for real estate. A similar apartment in my building went for over a million dollars, so I'll keep renting for now. I'm also scared of getting a substantial mortgage on my own and I'm also worried about not being given a mortgage because I'm too old and it will take 25+ years to pay off. Of course, I realize I say this from the very privileged position of wanting to and being able to live in a very nice suburb, so renting isn't the worst. The rent I pay is actually really reasonable for this area as well. I favorite some places on the app so I can see their eventual final price tags.