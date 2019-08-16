7 p.m. — C. and I are both hungry, so we hit the food court, where I get a sub and a bottle of water ($9.31). Then we check out the sale at Maje, where I find a beautiful flowy skirt. It costs more than I'd normally spend on one item, but I justify it because I've been needing new summer clothes, and it will be a good work staple ($198.47). Then we stop at the Nike store to find a birthday present for C. We've always just told each other exactly what we want for birthdays, so she picks out a super-cute pair of gingham Air Force 1s, and I pay for them ($122.98). The mall is about to close, so we bring our bounty to the car and drive to my mom's. $330.76