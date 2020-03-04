9 a.m. — Make it through some emails and calls, and my mind starts to wander and ponder a surprise trip to Nashville for F.'s birthday at the end of March. I check to see if I have any points I can use but it looks like it'd be over $1,000 for the weekend which is steep. Speak of the devil... F. texts me to coordinate our plan to hang out tonight. I fill up my water and grab my breakfast of oats, blueberries, chia/hemp/flax seeds, and almond butter. I log into my bank account and log last night's online purchase into my budget spreadsheet. I'm tracking my spend in more detail to keep myself accountable and achieve my financial goals this year. It may sound like a nightmare for some, but I actually enjoy it and am just so damn excited to be done with student loan debt so I'm dead set on sticking to the plan! I'm going to run to Walmart over lunch, so I start a running list of things I want to grab and scrolling Ibotta for any offers I may want to use.