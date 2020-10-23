12 p.m. — Break from meetings and get a notification that we were charged for the days the girls bought lunch this week. S. purchased once and W. purchased twice ($8) and also a notification that it's time for Athleta's friends and family sale and a friend sent me 20% off. I find a cute hoodie for me and a sweatshirt for S. ($68.46). W. has plenty of clothes that fit and doesn't mind her sister's old clothes usually but S. is growing a ton and we realized that she's going to need some new fall things so this sweatshirt is a perfect find for her. Grab my lunch (tortellini, apple slices, string cheese, and a few bites of chocolate) and catch up on emails from the morning while I eat. We have a big business review on Friday so I check over my slides for that meeting. Being new to the company, I want to make sure I have my team's data together and checked over extra carefully. $76.46