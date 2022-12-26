7 a.m. — My alarm goes off and my throat is so sore. Ugh. I knew something was going around the office but I was really hoping that I wouldn't get it. I indulgently fall asleep again until 7:30 while S. starts to get ready for his day. I go to the bathroom to brush my teeth and wash my face and S. is already perky and awake. I love him and his energy, but I am so not feeling it this morning. I whine to him that I am sick and request a bear hug to properly wake me up. S. heads out to work and I sluggishly pack myself a can of soup for lunch and some saltine crackers (with a cheese stick, of course). I get off the trolley a stop early so that I can hit one of the cafes on my way to work. I grab a blueberry muffin because I think it would go well with the five cups of Theraflu and tea that I am about to have. $3.31