7:15 a.m. — On the train platform I get Wordle in three and Connections with no mistakes! We’re able to get seats together and read the rest of the way. I like this new book, but feel it is repetitive at times. $2.90



7:50 a.m. — I eat my oats but fill up before I finish the jar so I save it for tomorrow, supplemented by the banana I’ve stashed in my desk. I have my first cup of Earl Gray, followed by a lemon ginger tea as my throat has been a little sore.



10 a.m. — While at my desk, I play around on onthegomap.com to figure out a route for the long run I have planned for this weekend. H. is also training for a race, so we have 14 miles planned. I come up with a route that goes over both the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges and send it to H. He approves!



12:15 p.m. — I eat my same lunch by the window and read but then my coworkers join me so we chat while we eat. After, I finish listening to Little Weirds while working on some emails.



1:30 — I have an apple sauce for “dessert” and work for the rest of the afternoon. I make plans with my friend, S., this weekend, and I suggest either the Met (I have a membership gifted by my parents for my birthday and that gets me two free tickets) or the movie Zone of Interest. He chooses the latter and we touch base later to decide on a showtime for Saturday.



5 p.m. — I leave right at 5 p.m. on the dot as I’m not commuting with H. tonight. I stand and read the whole way, which is welcome as I sit at my desk all day. $2.90



5:40 p.m. — It’s so cold out and I’m dreading my run. I stop by the corner store and buy a black and white cookie and a 100 Grand chocolate bar for when I get back from the run. I check the mail and unpack before I bundle back up. $3.57



6 p.m. — I start my new audiobook, Eat, Pray, Love. I’ve seen the movie so many times, but never read the book. I run just over four miles.



7 p.m. — After a shower, I call my mom while I make dinner. It’s broccoli and brown rice pasta with pesto. Not the most exciting. I eat the cookie for dessert. O. asks if I want to see a DJ set with her in a few weeks — the names aren’t familiar but I love live music and it’s within walking distance so I buy my ticket. $25.75



7:30 p.m. — I watch YouTube while I eat then continue my subscription catchup while I stretch and follow my simple skincare routine (face wash, tretinoin, and a deep moisturizing overnight face mask). I sit with my feet up against the wall and watch TikTok before I climb into bed.



9 p.m. — H. and I made it our resolution to be off social media (and our phones in general) at 9 p.m. and since I’ve been in the office, my screen time has been minimal (not counting all the time I stare at my monitor from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day). I read The Idiot on my Kindle and wait for H. to come home, then it’s shut-eye.



Daily Total: $35.12