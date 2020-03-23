8 a.m. — Open the laptop and start to wonder how long work will be slow. I also wonder if my boss will want me to come into the office next week as I usually go in three days. I'm really hoping not, as Chicago is advising against public transportation and I have no car, but I know that my boss wants to reassess the full-time WFH situation week-by-week. In reality, it seems like this quarantine thing isn't going to go away anytime soon… I hope for my sake, and the sake of others who are still coming into the office, that she allows me to work remotely for a bit longer. My job is completely doable at home and everyone who IS coming into the office has been advised to “isolate” to the best of their ability and not go within a few feet of each other… seems silly for me to make the commute which is over an hour. I have a little bit of anxiety over this but know it's no use worrying right now.