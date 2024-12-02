Chase Sapphire fee: $95



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes and no. My parents are first-generation immigrants who both have bachelor’s degrees, however, they were too busy to educate my siblings and me on what the options were for us. Essentially, they left us to decide how we wanted to live our lives. Most definitely they wanted us to graduate high school. I chose an out-of-state school where I got the most financial aid — I had wanted to attend an out-of-state school since I was in seventh grade. My parents did help me with spending money throughout college (about $200 every month) but I paid for each semester myself through a part-time job I had for two years in high school.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up having very few conversations about money, and my parents would always emphasize that we couldn’t afford this and that. When I was in high school I read my first Money Diaries online, and bought Lindsey Stanberry’s Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else’s. That was when I decided to take control of my own future. I’ve actually been writing my own Money Diaries since high school but was scared to submit one until now. Reading various Money Diaries has helped me be better about my financial decisions and I have been reading about financial literacy since I was 16.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

During the summer of sophomore year, my older sister emphasized the importance of having a part-time job. I am forever grateful for her guidance and advice. She forced me to make my own resume, print out copies, and go to every single retail store around town to find a job. I landed my first job as a barista at Starbucks. For two years, this job helped fuel my tuition and study abroad experiences. I also had side hustles like babysitting and working on graphics for small businesses. I worked A LOT — like 20-30 hours during the school year and then full-time over two summers. I’ve also been investing in stocks since I was 16, and I didn’t have to pay rent until 2022.



Did you worry about money growing up?

My dad made not-so-smart financial decisions which have given my family and me a lot of burden and stress since I was five. This is definitely a first world problem but I didn’t get to have the family vacations or brand-name clothes. I grasped the concept of my family not having enough money when I was in fifth grade, when we had to move from my childhood home.



Do you worry about money now?

I still worry about money but I’m trying to shift my mindset to be more grateful and generous with what I have. I’m trying to be generous by paying for my friends’ meals when I get the chance or treating my coworkers to coffee here and there. I definitely don’t think I know enough about stocks and investments so I’ve been trying to learn more whenever I have the time, instead of just saving.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

The beginning of this year is when I became financially responsible for myself, aside from my family’s health insurance (I will get my own once I turn 26). I worked four part-time jobs in college on top of six to seven classes per semester, which burned me out badly. Looking back, I worked so hard because I didn’t feel stable at all. Now that I have a full-time job, I’m feeling okay. I think in the worst-case scenario, I can always fall back on my parents, which I am extremely grateful for. I know it’s a blessing in itself to even have that choice and possibility.