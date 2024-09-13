Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, but not too much pressure. My mom went to college and so did most of the adults on her side of the family, but almost no one went to college on my dad's side. So I think they would have supported me either way. I went to a state school and graduated with about $25k in debt (grateful for 18- to 20-year-old me who only took out the bare minimum for tuition and books), which I paid off about eight years ago. I worked part-time all of college for all my bills but my mom (my parents were divorced by this point) gave me $300 a month for rent and car insurance and paid my phone bill. I also went back to school part-time during the pandemic and got an MBA. I paid cash for this as I went.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

No, but I knew they had a lot of credit card debt. I wish they had explained to me more about the dangers of credit card debt because I signed up for a few cards in college (in my opinion, credit cards shouldn't be allowed to set up booths on campuses IMO) and then pretty much had $6,000-15,000 in credit card debt from ages 19 to 30 when I finally read I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi and got my act together and paid everything off. Now I pay off all my credit cards in full each month.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I was a terrible table busser at a restaurant at 14. A few months after that I ended up working at a grocery store as a bagger and cashier throughout high school, which I loved. The job was minimum wage but we got PTO! We had open lunch at our high school, which meant we could leave the grounds, so I mostly spent my money on lunch food and buying The Offspring, Ludacris, Spice Girls and boy band CDs.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, my parents never argued about money in front of us but I could tell money was tight. Especially after my parents divorced.



Do you worry about money now?

I recently got a lower-paying full-time job that is MUCH less stress (I love it) so that was a little scary but I keep telling myself that we have savings for a reason. Freelancing helps me feel more in control of my finances because I'll always have a safety net. I am looking for another few freelancing gigs right now but the amount above is an average of the last few years.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

In college I mostly paid for everything myself, like I mentioned above, except for $300 a month. After college, my mom had a “loving” conversation with me where she said I was on my own from then on for my car insurance, phone and rent. So I have been completely independent since 22. My only financial safety net now is our own savings and retirement; my parents couldn’t give me money but they would probably let me and/or my family live with them if we needed to. So we have a housing safety net.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I got $3,000 from my beloved step-grandma when she passed a few years ago. It went straight to my HYSA but I want to do something fun with it, like take a trip to Italy. I think she would have liked that.