Occupation: Marketing Manager

Industry: Nonprofit

Age: 28

Location: Seattle, WA

My Salary: $62,000

My Husband's Salary: $88,000

Net Worth: ~$228,000 ($5,000 in checking, $18,000 in emergency savings, $22,000 spread across multiple sinking funds in high yield savings accounts, $62,500 in our combined retirement accounts, $2,000 in non-retirement investments, $163,500 in home equity, minus debt. My husband and I have combined finances. We share a checking account and savings accounts for emergency savings and sinking funds. We each have our own Roth IRAs but we contribute equal amounts to each and we each have a 401(k)/IRA through work. We deposit our paychecks into our joint checking account that we use for all expenses, except $600 each month that goes into our individual checking accounts for "fun money" that we spend individually on whatever we want).

Debt: We owe $674,000 on our mortgage, $5,000 on our car and $40,000 in student loans for my husband's grad school.

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $4,447 (mine and my husband's combined).

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $3,787

Car Payment: $138

Student Loans: paused.

Insurance: $267 (auto, earthquake and pet).

Utilities: ~$300

iCloud: $3

Savings: $920 toward house/car repair sinking fund, $400 toward travel sinking fund, $100 toward dog expenses sinking fund.

Roth IRA: $100 (we also contribute 3% of my paycheck and 4.5% of my husband's paycheck to our work retirement accounts, pre-tax).

Donations: $90

ClassPass: $65

Gym: $22

Streaming Services: $0 (we use friends' and families' accounts).

Cell Phone/Wi-Fi: $0 (these expenses are covered by a WFH stipend from my husband's work).