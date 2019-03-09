10:30 a.m. — My boyfriend, E., and I head to the other side of town to try a breakfast place I saw on Instagram. E. is currently unemployed, so I've been picking up most of the checks. We get a piece of crumb cake, a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, and an open-faced egg salad sandwich to take home. It's delicious but overpriced. We skip on coffee because the place is getting too crowded. I spend the rest of the day stuffed and tired, so I take a nap in preparation for a concert tonight. $28.80