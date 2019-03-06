Celebrity chef Mario Batali is finally cutting ties with his cache of famed Italian restaurants following the sexual assault allegations leveled against him in 2017 by at least 11 women, the New York Times reports. Batali's partnership with the Bastianich family of restauranteurs, known as the Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, is officially no longer, as the Bastianch family has bought out all of Batali's shares. He will no longer profit from any of the restaurants.
The company will continue to operate the 16 restaurants, which include Babbo and Del Posto, and which are each independently owned and financed by multiple parties (Bastianich & Batali acted as a management company and were not direct owners). A new management and financial structure will be put into place, led by Tanya Bastianich Manuali. The Times also reports that Batali is selling his shares in the luxury grocery chain Eataly.
Late last year, New York reported that Batali was still profiting from the eponymous restaurant group even after he announced he would divest, as negotiations dragged on. "Mario isn’t about to let himself get taken advantage of by [restaurant group partner Joe Bastianich] because of the situation," former Del Posto chef Mark Ladner told New York in December 2018.
While the Bastianich family has not commented on the exact terms of the buyout, it's estimated that Batali's shares were worth as much as $100 million. But, as the Times notes, the accusations against Batali, who was the face of the business, led to the closures of several restaurants in Las Vegas, Asia, and New York, and a downturn in reservations even at the notoriously buzzy Del Posto.
When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for Batali & Bastianich passed along an email sent to staff from Tanya Bastianich Manuali and Joe Bastianich, which reads: "We wanted to let you all know that Mario is now fully divested from our businesses. This week, we acquired all of his interests in our restaurants ... Our mission remains the same: delivering outstanding dining experiences and providing a culture that empowers each and every one of you to grow and develop in your career. That is our commitment to you and to our guests."
In January, the New York Police Department announced Batali would not be charged in two of the sexual assault cases that were under investigation. In 2017, following the allegations, Batali made a public apology, stating, "I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans, and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility."
