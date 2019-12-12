6:30 p.m. — It takes me an hour to get home and I listen to the RedHanded podcast on the way. A. runs me a bath and gives me ibuprofen for my headache and I put Vicks Vaporub (it helps!) on my forehead. We had grand plans to make chicken satay and peanut sauce, but we're missing an ingredient and I don't feel like cooking, so I spend the bath contemplating what to do for dinner. I get dressed and we go to Taco Bell. I get a Mexican pizza with no meat and no tomatoes and A. gets a Quesarito then we go across the street to Whole Foods to get lunch for tomorrow. After lots of browsing, we each pick out a Frontera frozen burrito bowl. I spot peach cobbler on the hot bar and it looks heavenly. I also end up getting a little mac and cheese and a chicken thigh. The total comes to around $20 and we use a gift card from my mom to pay for it. $12.31