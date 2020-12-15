Meet The Afro-Latina Runner Inspiring Future Generations To Get Active

For me, I always believed running is a universal sport — almost everyone at least owns one pair of sneakers — so why is it that there is such little Latinx representation in one of the most popular activities in the world? We know that people emulate what they see, and if they don’t see themselves in places or positions that matter to them, it affects their desire to participate. That’s why my hope for these organizations has always been to increase Latinx representation in the fitness world. When I flip through running magazines or scroll down the Instagram pages of major running brands, I rarely find a person of color in any advertisement. And that has to change. Because the image of running isn’t a 30-something-year-old white man — it should be as diverse as our country is.