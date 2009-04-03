Best of the Week: March 30-April 3

Clothes Line: We Snap the Most-Fashionable Shoppers at Topshop's Mad Opening: We risked life, limb, and gift card to bring you these shots. So feel free to live vicariously and peep these looks from a few top shoppers.
Currently Coveting: Striped Shoes: This week Britannia ruled but we still managed to flag down a few pairs of striped shoes. Definitely worth pledging allegiance to.
I DIY! Style Blogger Sabrina's Rodarte-Inspired Sweater:You know what they say about April showers inspiring random bouts of creativity. Move over Holly Hobbie, we think we've found a third Mulleavy sister in the making.
Topshop NYC: A Virtual Tour With Multiple Orgasms: We couldn't help ourselves. Come along with us and relive all the ecstasy of the first time. We promise, it's so good it hurts.
Advertisement
Larger-Than-Life Accessories Dominate March's Vogue Pelle Italia Editorial: Could large be taking charge this spring? We're loving Vogue's super-sized editorial.
Juicy Fruits: 10 Colorful Spring Bags Have Us Looking On the Bright Side: Bag the gloom and doom and check out our picks for the 10 most optimistic totes on the market. Because when the going gets rough, you've just got to carry on.
We Love I Love Factory's Super-Fanciful New Headwear: Spotted: R29 having a heart-on for headwear. We know you'll love 'em.
Theodora Richards Plays House For Erin Kleinberg's Sexy New Lookbook: The Brits just keep on coming. Check out what a Richards sister looks like behind clothed doors.
All For One: 12 Spring Dresses Under $200 to Snap Up Now: Well rested after its season-long slumber, we've got a dozen of the season's best dresses. Talk about a spring awakening.
Solid Gold: ChloÃ©'s LamÃ© Hammer Pants Top the Charts This Season: M.C. said it best: In terms of style, you can't touch these pants.
More Posts:
Advertisement