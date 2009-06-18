Skip navigation!
Megan Baldwin
Trends
Put It In Neutral! Cool Khakis for Guys that are More Steve McQueen than Mediocre
Megan Baldwin
Jun 18, 2009
Shopping
Jenny Salomon's Wild Art-Chic Tees Will Totally Draw You In
Megan Baldwin
Jun 12, 2009
Shopping
16 Suave Suits That Are Sure To Make A Splash
Megan Baldwin
Jun 12, 2009
Trends
Our Latest Obsession: Sexy Bustiers That Are Too Hot to Keep Unde...
Who doesn't totally admire the ages-old beauty of burlesque—the porcelain skin and va-va-voom proportions of it all. Naturally, such a fancy has led us
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Cynthia Steffe Toughens Up With A Brand New Look
We've always admired Cynthia Steffe's longstanding rep in the fashion biz, however, we're even more intrigued by the edgy new turn the line is taking.
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Rumor Mill: Courtney Love To Be The Next Celeb Designer?
Courtney Love has been looking better lately—she got herself some platinum extensions, did a few sit-ups, and even started Twittering (though we have
Megan Baldwin
Politics
The '80s Party On In Steven Meisel's Decadent New Editorial for <...
Black leather, shellacked asymmetrical Mohawks and makeup to rival Duran Duran's "Rio"... Either Steven Meisel has fond memories of nights at Area or
Megan Baldwin
Politics
London Fashion Week Reclaims Pringle, Burberry, and Matthew Willi...
With NYC losing the Tents and the economy throwing practically everyone's shows into various stages of peril, London seems to be having a Fashion Week
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Best of the Week: June 1-5
1.Last Straw! New Woven Accessories That Swap the Standard for Real Va-Va-Voom: Long a favorite of tropical tourists the world over, could the straw
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Smells Like Teen Spirit: Not-Yet-Legal Zippora Seven Plays Dress-...
The moment Zippora Seven popped up slightly underage and slightly topless in the pages of RUSSH, she was hailed the next Kate Moss. Obviously there's the
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Best of the Week: May 25-29
1. Illionaire's '80s-Inspired, Psychedelic Acid Trip of a Fall Collection: Richly lacquered lips, highlighter-hued minis, Thierry Mugler sleeves...we're
Megan Baldwin
Stores
Encore! Save Fashion's Super Sale Gets Extended With Even Deeper ...
You came, you saw, you saved. But just when you thought you could bid a fond farewell to Port Authority, Save Fashion rocks on. You asked for it, so in
Megan Baldwin
Politics
In Brief: Our Top 7 Underwear Moments of All Time
When it comes to their skivies, most prefer to believe less is more. But not us--modesty be damned! We're the first to say bring on the V.P.L. See our
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Refinery29's Own Gets Snapped For Urban Outfitters' New Intern Pr...
Interns everywhere, take note: All those coffee runs and mass mail-outs will pay off one day, we promise. And here's picture-pretty proof: Our very own
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Best of the Week: May 18-22
1. Six Musical Muses With New Albums and Chart-topping Looks: We wish we could have their goose-bump-inducing vocals. But alas, Ursula the Sea Witch we
Megan Baldwin
Shopping
New Ron Herman/LNA Music Tee: Buy One, Get Tunes Free
These days T-shirt collaborations are like the bunny rabbits of the fashion industry, but if there's one thing we've noticed lately, it's the trend of
Megan Baldwin
Events
Save Fashion Shoppers Come Out In Their Summer Best For Our Last ...
Save Fashion is entering the home stretch, folks. But, there's nothing like a little warm weather, yummy Alize cocktails, and discount shopping to bring
Megan Baldwin
Shopping
It's Fleet Week! The High Seas Meets High Fashion With Our Nautic...
Done right, nautical can be darn cute. But add one too many gold buttons or a white-bordered collar and you could look like you washed up at the Newport
Megan Baldwin
Politics
i-D
Marks A Magazine Milestone With a Gloss-Tastic Three...
An I-D cover has become a sort of industry rite of passage for the model du jour. But snagging the cover of the 300th issue of the style-setting glossy?
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Male Call: Bruce Weber Does Hunky Hallmark for
VMAN
There's Hallmark. And then there are those fantastically hunk-tastic cards that lay beneath the fold. They're a little pervie but then again, who doesn't
Megan Baldwin
Fashion
Acne's Trippy-Futuristic Fall Lookbook Rockets Us To Outer Space
Swedish brand Acne definitely tops the short list of lines we get excited about, but their fall collection probably puts them in a whole new orbital
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Muse
Mag Inspires Us To Match Our Eye Make-Up With Our P...
Mmm, summer decadence, indeed. The latest Muse mag finds cover star Agnete Hegelund examining a Rocket Pop with eyes lined to match the summertime treat,
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Six Musical Muses With New Albums and Chart-topping Looks
They got us with their voices. But dang, if these six style-setting songbirds don't look impossibly good whilst wielding a microphone. Dressed in
Megan Baldwin
Stores
Yohji Yamamoto Opens SoHo Pop-Up Shop For His Diffusion Line and ...
We've had bags on the brain lately, so when we heard that the king of cool wares, Yohji Yamamoto, teamed up with Mandarina Duck to create a collection of
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Kim Gordon's Personal Duds Up For Grabs On eBay
Last February, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon completely whet our appetites for her fashion dalliances via her utilitarian chic range for Urban Outfitters. The
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Best of the Week: May 10-15
1.Flash Some Skin in Spring's Shoulder-Baring Trend: Prepare to bare arms in these revealing numbers. Giving the cold shoulder has never looked hotter.
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Why Do Preppy, Clean-Cut Brands Seek Dirty, Downtown Kids For Ad ...
A while ago, it was announced that Nate Lowman, Annabelle Dexter Jones, and Sam Hayes were all tapped to star in the new fall Hogan ad campaign, following
Megan Baldwin
Shopping
Pretty Baby! 11 Spring Beauty Products That Totally Work, Editor-...
Spring took its sweet time getting here. But it's finally here to stay. Are you ready to face it? If not, you're definitely not alone. It wasn't until we
Megan Baldwin
Politics
Best of the Week: May 4-8
1. Mommie Dearest: A national holiday always provides the perfect excuse to rifle through the family albums and publicly gush about our lovely, not to
Megan Baldwin
Politics
More Casting Calls! StyleCaster and Victoria's Secret Seeking Mod...
If only Tim Barber stopped us on the 6 train and shot us for the new Urban Outfitters campaign. But, if you still think you have what it takes to be on
Megan Baldwin
