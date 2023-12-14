Mansur Gavriel’s Up-To-50%-Off Sale Is A Shopping Palooza

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Hear ye, hear ye. Celebrate the season of shopping with Mansur Gavriel's lavish winter sale. For a limited time, get up to 50% off select styles, such as the brand's signature bucket bags, shoulder bags, totes, and wallets. It's a colorful Mansur Gavriel shopping palooza with luxurious Italian leather purses and accessories in metallic crocodile prints, rich jewel tones, and bright hues — think banana yellow and cherry red.
However, before you get transfixed by the long list of Mansur Gavriel goodies, we've highlighted a rainbow of our favorite styles ahead. There are miniature and oversized versions of the bestselling styles going for nearly $300 off the original prices. And, who knows, the bucket or hobo bag you've been eyeing all season long might be on the list.
Mansur Gavriel Bucket Bags On Sale
Even after a decade, Mansur Gavriel's iconic bucket bag is one of the most well-known bucket bags, and now, you can own one of the modern pieces for up to 50% off. Since 2013, the brand has designed covetable variations, such as mini ones and the Vegan Apple Bucket Bag — which are also part of the sale.
Mansur Gavriel Crossbody Bags On Sale
Upgrade your crossbody bags with one of Mansur Gavriel's miniature styles, or try a convertible one that can easily turn into a shoulder bag. No matter which you choose, the sleek silhouettes are practical to use throughout the week or for weekend adventures when you have a list of tasks to accomplish.
Mansur Gavriel Shoulder Bags On Sale
If you haven't already read our review of Mansur Gavriel's Candy Hobo bag, get to it, folks. You'll soon find out why the roomy style is a must-have for the busy bee. Get up to 50% off the plum and yellow hues for a limited time. The sale also includes the popular M Frame Bag and totes in every size, color, print, and structure.
Mansur Gavriel Clutches On Sale
Consider Mansur Gavriel's clutches your go-to handbags for holiday dresses. For fashion enthusiasts who can't leave the house without their belongings, there's an oversized cloud clutch, and for those who only need a space for their phone, wallet, and lip products, there's a miniature version.
Mansur Gavriel Wallets On Sale
Your new bag isn't complete without a complementing polished wallet from Mansur Gavriel. Luckily, there are compact and large sizes available for purchase, most less than $200.
