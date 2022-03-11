Occupation: Managing Director

Industry: Banking/Investments

Age: 35

Location: Manhattan, NY

Salary: $280,000 + discretionary bonus (varies greatly — last year was $60,000)

Net Worth: About $700,000 ($250,000 in retirement accounts, $150,000 in real estate investments, $250,000 in managed portfolios, about $10,000 in crypto, and the rest in checking/savings accounts; I am actively looking for more investment opportunities.)

Debt: $0 (I pay down my credit card bills in full every month.)

Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $14,200

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $3,862.50 (I live in a nice one-bedroom in a full-service building with great amenities.)

Loan Payments: $0

ClassPass: $20 for 10 credits

Cell Phone: $75

Internet: $55

Electricity: $50-$80 (usually higher in summer because of AC)

Netflix: $8 (A friend and I split the four-screen option. We each have one other person mooching off us.)

HBO Max: $99 annually (A few friends use mine.)

Hulu: $0 (I use a friend's account.)

Amazon Prime: $119 annually

Apple iCloud: $0.99

Private Health Insurance: $1,045, for which the company pays half, so my share is $522. I know this sounds expensive, but I have no deductibles and no copay for anything including all medication, mental health sessions, and physical therapy.



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, absolutely. I don't think I was even aware that not going to college would be an option. Not only that, but I knew my only choices were “useful subjects” to study, meaning things like history and drama were absolutely out of the question. I chose law, which was just on the border of being acceptable (medicine would have been more desirable). I got both my undergrad and graduate degrees in the U.K., and being an E.U. citizen, it was a little over £1,000 (currently $1,341.55) per year for undergrad at the time, and just over £10,000 ($13,415.55) for my graduate school. Parents paid for everything, along with living costs, some of which were reimbursed by their work.