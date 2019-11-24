9 p.m. — We finally get around to dinner, much later than I'd like. We have turkey chili and I have a glass of wine. M. goes to work out and I'm a little annoyed with myself that I didn't do the same earlier in the day. When he's back, I grab a shower. I stare at myself in the mirror for a little and feel bad about how I'm looking post-partum, not working out, etc. You can't really tell with clothes on, but my tummy is not where I want it to be. I shake it off and decide I can't go into the work week with that kind of negativity. Plus, I'm trying to set good, healthy body image standards for E. when she's older.