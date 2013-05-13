Usually, siblings can play but not work together. Not Branka and Rade Tomic, though. The brother-sister duo behind new, luxury, vegan, nail-lacquer line LVX makes the ultimate team. These tastemakers have blended their luxury-goods experiences to create a fashion-forward brand that also happens to be environmentally friendly. Curious where they get inspiration? We followed them around to some of their most frequented hot spots — and captured their style faves, too. Sibling rivalry? Not here.