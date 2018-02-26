More often than not, we spend our lunch break dashing to the nearest restaurant for an overpriced bite (or mindlessly devouring a PB&J sandwich at our desk). It’s high time to break the habit. Instead, let’s opt for a delicious, healthy meal in minutes and spend the rest of our time doing something way more exhilarating. A great way to get started? Try Healthy Choice Power Bowls — and a few of these other stimulating lunchtime activities. (Hint: They’re far more exciting than a PB&J sandwich.) Watch below, and get ready to feel pumped up.
Advertisement