JW PEI Cofounder Talks Fave New Products & Wishes For The Lunar New Year

It's time to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a deep dive into one of our favorite AAPI brands: JW PEI. Lunar New Year is February 10, and with the growing success of JW PEI, we thought it was the perfect time to interview one of the cofounders, Stephanie Li, of the celeb-loved brand.
First off, when we say celeb-loved, we mean celebrities are obsessed. Ever since it was founded in 2018 by Li and her husband, Yang Pei, it's been spotted in the arms of celebs, such as Hailey Bieber, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Anne Hathaway, and more. Most recently, Selena Gomez paired her embellished Gabbi bag with her Giorgio Armani Privé dress at the Golden Globes.
We are very proud of ourselves for achieving such a loyal celebrity following. It's thanks to this that our brand and styles are recognized around the globe.
JW PEI CoFounder, Stephanie Li
But the brand has also won the hearts of editors, street style stars, and fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The viral shoulder and top-handle bags are truly designed for every fashion lover, as the vegan handbags — crafted from recycled plastic — start at the unbeatable price of $39. Conveniently, Lunar New Year coincides with JW PEI's Valentine's Day promotion, so for a limited time, you can get 15% off select styles — like Selena Gomez's $129 Gabbi bag — with the code 24LOVE15. Lunar New Year just got even better. So scroll ahead to grab your own JW PEI bag and hear from Li.
What does the Lunar New Year mean to you?
"It's a time for reflection, family, and celebrating our heritage. As an AAPI brand, we embrace the cultural richness of the Year of Dragon. Hopefully, we can incorporate some elements of the Lunar New Year into our designs that resonate with the festive spirit."
Are there any particular styles you'd recommend for Lunar New Year outings?
"We love our crystal bags, and we have them in two styles in red, perfect for the Lunar New Year: the mini Abacus bag and our signature Gabbi bag (which is also Selena Gomez's favorite!)"
Are there any new bags you're particularly excited about?
"We're thrilled to unveil the Maren bag, which reflects the warmth and love of Valentine's season. It's a true embodiment of elegance and romance! The heart-shaped silhouette features a stunning crystal design in a beautiful shade of pink. It captures the essence of JW PEI's commitment to chic, timeless fashion.
"If you are looking for more of a classic style, we also just launched two shoulder bags: the Jana and Harlee bag, both of which are perfect for everyday looks."
Is there a message that you would like to send to JW PEI shoppers for the new year?
"Yes! To all JW PEI fans, we extend heartfelt wishes for a joyous and prosperous new year. Thank you for being a part of our journey. May the new year bring you happiness, good health, and the opportunity to express your unique style through our collections."
How would you like to see JW PEI grow in 2024?
"In 2024, we're further expanding in footwear, and we plan to introduce a full ready-to-wear line. We've also been exploring a pop-up or even permanent retail storefront in SoHo NYC, through which we'll be able to provide a new and exciting experience for our community."
