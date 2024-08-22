Though this process has been replaced with a public vote to decide initial pairings, similar sentiments crop up, with the white and of color Islanders never being matched together — almost as though it’s a “forbidden pairing”. On Love Is Blind, the starting barrier of looks is removed, allowing people who may not have closely interacted in alternative scenarios to find each other. With that being said, race typically informs culture, and the challenges associated with these factors still often eventually arise once the couples spend time together without the dividing screen. Quoting Sam’s reaction to first seeing Nicole, one viewer wrote on Twitter, “Sam was NOT expecting Nicole to be Black. ‘I don’t care what anyone else thinks, to me she's freaking gorgeous.’” Although a seemingly benign comment, those familiar with how Black women are often perceived and received on dating shows may interpret Sam’s reaction as implying surprise or even suggesting that others might not find Nicole attractive due to her race. Additionally, PR and advertising consultant Steven, 38, and makeup artist Maria, 30, faced a culture clash that, although hinted at during the blind dating phase, has become more and more apparent as the series progresses. Coming from a Muslim, Moroccan background, Maria indicates on several occasions that she would like a “traditional” setup, with her husband being the “provider”. These values counteract Steven’s Western ideal of a relationship where both partners work and contribute significantly financially to the household.