Our Los Angeles Loft Costs $2,900 A Month — Here's How It Helped Start Our Business

Ashley: It's tough to break down in a single answer, but I would say, definitely, first of all, it takes practice, like anything else. It's knowing the right keywords to search for, and being consistent. You just have to keep looking and you have to stay on it. You've also got to be an airtight negotiator who has brass balls and know how to haggle things down. And then, you have to have good intuition, know what's actually a really good deal and what's a potential scam. Fortunately, I've never had any scares.