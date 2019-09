Our Los Angeles Loft Costs $2,900 A Month — Here's How It Helped Start Our Business

"There wasn't a broker's fee or anything, so we just had to pay the security deposit and first month's rent, so $5,500 total since the rent was $2,750 at the time," Brett says. "And getting the furniture and decor, it was probably $3,500. I was looking at the budget, seeing what we had to work with, and was like, you can make it work, but we're not going over that number. And we made it work. It was crazy. " In total, the couple spent $8,500 for their first Peerspace-slash-home , and they earned it back in some three months. It's been three years, and they've both quit their daytime jobs to manage event space rentals full-time.