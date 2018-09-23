Our Basement Apartment Is $1,925 A Month — & We Have A Ghost

In New York, real estate is always changing. Rents can skyrocket, buildings get sold, and finding a place to call your own for the foreseeable future might mean putting a down payment on a house you can't afford. So when Bit Blair and Ash Hodges' friend offered them a two-bedroom basement apartment in her Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn townhouse, they jumped at the chance. "She rents it out to us, the whole bottom floor, like completely below market value," Bit says. "We're paying around $1,925 a month, and market would be around $2,500."